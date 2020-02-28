Resources
David R. Hardacker

David R. Hardacker Obituary
David R. Hardacker

Carmel - 94, of Carmel, IN, formerly of Derby, NY and New Bethlehem, PA; died February 27, 2020. David was a proud Marine Corps veteran from WWII and had worked at Buffalo Ford Stamping Plant for 39 years. He always stressed the value of higher education and his survivors have earned numerous advanced degrees.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Arlene (Mowery) Hardacker. He is survived by his children, Heidi Miller of Denver, CO, Drs. James (Doris) Hardacker of Carmel, IN, and Robert (Geri) Hardacker of Fallbrook, CA; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will privately hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
