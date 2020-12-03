David R. Schurick
Indianapolis - David R. Schurick, 69, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 15, 1951 to the late Arthur and June Schurick.
David proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, and he worked for Sensient Technologies for many years, until his retirement.
David was a loyal friend to all and would do anything for those he loved. His contagious laugh and his incredible sense of humor could light up a room. To know him was to love him.
David is survived by his dear wife of 31 years, Gloria (Ruiz) Schurick, sons, Alexis Schurick and Daniel (Bridget) Schurick of Port St. Lucie, Florida; sister, Betty Swisher; grandchildren, Malia, Kai, Felix, and Luna.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. A Memorial Service will follow at 12pm. Please share an online memory or condolence of David at www.flannerbuchanan.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc 912 Killian Hill Road S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047.