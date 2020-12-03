1/1
David R. Schurick
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Schurick

Indianapolis - David R. Schurick, 69, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 15, 1951 to the late Arthur and June Schurick.

David proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, and he worked for Sensient Technologies for many years, until his retirement.

David was a loyal friend to all and would do anything for those he loved. His contagious laugh and his incredible sense of humor could light up a room. To know him was to love him.

David is survived by his dear wife of 31 years, Gloria (Ruiz) Schurick, sons, Alexis Schurick and Daniel (Bridget) Schurick of Port St. Lucie, Florida; sister, Betty Swisher; grandchildren, Malia, Kai, Felix, and Luna.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. A Memorial Service will follow at 12pm. Please share an online memory or condolence of David at www.flannerbuchanan.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc 912 Killian Hill Road S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved