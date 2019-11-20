Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
9833 East County Road 750 North
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Malachy Catholic Church,
9833 East County Road 750 North
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
David Schuster Obituary
David Schuster

Brownsburg - David Paul Schuster, 71, of Brownsburg, passed away on November 17, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 AM to 1PM at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 9833 East County Road 750 North, Brownsburg, Indiana 46112. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 PM at the church. Inurnment will be private at a future date. Please visit indianafuneralcare.com for more information and details.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
