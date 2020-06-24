David Sims Pugh
David Sims Pugh, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. On Saturday, June 27, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.