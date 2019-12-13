|
|
David Springer
Avon - David S. Springer
91, Avon, passed away December 13, 2019. David retired from Indiana Bell Telephone in 1983. He served in the US Navy from 1946-48 and was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church and the Indiana Bell Telephone Pioneers. His wife Alma "Lucy" Springer preceded him in death. Survivors include children Jennie Summerlot, Rebecca Beck, Dawn Springer and William (Debbie) Springer; brother Phillip Springer; sister Paula Hanson; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Monday December 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Tuesday December 17. Burial will follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019