David "Tom" Tomio Lindauer
Camby - David "Tom" Tomio Lindauer, 60, passed away suddenly in his home on April 21. Dave was the oldest son of David and Beverly Lindauer, born in 1958 in Terre Haute, IN. He spent his youth at Culver Academy and met his wife, Elizabeth, at Purdue University in 1981. Dave served 16 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of Gunnery Sergeant, followed by 14 years in the U.S. Army. He was a dedicated father to his two sons, David and Aaron and spent many years as a board member of Decatur Little League as well as a Boy Scout leader for Pack #894. Dave worked at Comcast for 20 years before retiring in 2010. He spent his retirement volunteering at the VA Hospital, the VFW, and the Hiram I. Bearss #089 Marine Corps League as well as being the primary caretaker for his wife.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Dr. David H. Lindauer, and his Devil Dog, Chester.
Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Liz; sons, David (Kate) and Aaron Lindauer, his mother and step-father Beverly & Sid Griffiths; siblings Bruce 'Fred' (Denice) Lindauer, Lani (Billy) Zeck, and Dawn Kovenock; nieces Melanie (Duncan) McAfee, Ashli Lindauer, nephew Andrew Zeck, and beloved dogs Moose & Mollie, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews in the Dale, Indiana area and in-laws on the East Coast.
There will be a Celebration of Life, with a meal to follow, on Saturday April 27th from 1:00-6:00pm at Hiram I. Bearss #089 Marine Corps League, 550 S. Audubon Rd, Indianapolis Indiana 46219. Friends and family are encouraged to come share stories, photos and memories.
In his honor, the family has setup www.GunnyE7.com to showcase his life with photos and stories. Please feel free to add your own pictures and tales to mourn this Marine and loving man.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019