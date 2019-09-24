Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
David Tudor


1948 - 2019
David Tudor Obituary
David Tudor

Noblesville - David F. Tudor, 70, of Noblesville, passed away September 18, 2019. He was born in Franklin on December 22, 1948, son of Lester and Margaret (Wetzel) Tudor.

Dave was a 1967 graduate of Westfield High School and the Indiana University, McKinney School of Law. He was a member of the Hamilton County Bar Association. Before retiring, Dave worked as a private attorney in Noblesville.

As a political historian of Indiana and GOP politics, Dave had acquired a vast amount of knowledge including the 1850 Indiana Constitutional Convention. He served Chairman of Young Republicans for several years.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-6 pm in the Westfield Lions Club, where Dave was an active member. A time of sharing will begin at 5:30 pm.

A Committal Service will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:30 am in Summit Lawn Cemetery, Westfield.

In memory of David, contributions may be given to Westfield Lions Club or the Westfield High School Alumni Association. Envelopes will be available at the service.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Dave's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel, is privileged to assist in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
