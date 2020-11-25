1/1
David W. Fay
David W. Fay

Indianapolis -

David W. Fay, 63, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home November 24, 2020, after a five year battle with kidney cancer. David was born November 30, 1956, to the late Victor and Ava (Davis) Fay. He married Cindy Fay on July 1, 1994, and she survives.

Always mechanically minded, David worked as a service manager at Kmart for many years in Greensburg and throughout Indianapolis. Most recently, he was employed at Tom O'Brien Chrysler in Greenwood as the service manager. David loved a good time and also enjoyed boating, skiing, and working on cars. David loved his dogs, T.D., Elvis, Cash, and Nelson. He recently became quite fond of spending time in Bonita Springs, Florida. He will be forever remembered for his great sense of humor and agreeable personality.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolly and Linda and a step-daughter, Jennifer Carter.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; daughters, Emily (Nick) Hasselbeck and Danielle (Jon) Creamer; step-sons, Josh (Lydia) Carter and Jason (Alexis) Carter; brothers, Victor (Carolyn) Fay, Peter and Carl Fay; grandchildren, Julian, Gwendolyn, Warren, Ava, Mackenzie, Elijah, Addison, Gavin, and Ashton.

Friends and family will gather Sunday, November 29, 2020, 1 to 4 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. The funeral home is limited to 50 people at any one time presently, and as a result, the family requests that visits remain brief. Those wishing to view the service at home, please visit the O'Riley YouTube channel at 4 p.m., on Sunday. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Visit www.O'RileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
