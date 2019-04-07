Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Carmel
325 East Carmel Drive
David W. Martikke Obituary
David W. Martikke

Carmel - David W. Martikke, 77, passed away March 27, 2019. He was born June 18, 1941, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of the late Fredrick W. and Beatrice H. (Bradley) Martikke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Martikke; son, William D. (Brenda) Martikke; daughter, Amy (Adrian Robinson) Martikke; and a granddaughter, Catherine Robinson. He was preceded in passing by a sister, Nancy (Martikke) Kochanek.

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm April 12th at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Rocky Steady Boxing for the Flagship Gym. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
