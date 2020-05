Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - David W. Parker, 73, passed away on May 12, 2020. Survived by son, Chris (Lexia) Parker; daughters, Delaine Parker and Dusty McClish; 5 grandchildren; two brothers, Robert and Donald; and loving friend, Cindy Brown. Arrangements by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory-Greenfield.









