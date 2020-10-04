1/
David W. "Dw" Trammell
David W "DW" Trammell

David W. "DW" Trammell, 72, was greeted at heaven's door by Jesus on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a brief, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born December 20, 1947 in Indianapolis to Charles W. and Josephine (Baumann) Trammell.

David graduated from Monrovia High School in 1966. He retired from Indianapolis Power and Light Company and most recently had worked security for CSC at Lucas Oil Stadium .

He leaves his wife, Nancy; son, Jeff Trammell; sisters, Bonnie O'Sullivan and Linda Weaver; step-sons, Ryan Goldsberry Evan Goldsberry; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with services following at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Costin Funeral Chapel in Martinsville.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hall at 4:00 p.m.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
539 E Washington St.
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-5775
