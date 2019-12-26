Services
David William Ritchie


1947 - 2019
David William Ritchie Obituary
David William Ritchie

Noblesville - David William Ritchie, age 72, of Noblesville passed away December 15, 2019 at his home.

Dave was born April 13, 1947 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Clifford and Louise (Stilgenbauer) Ritchie.

He graduated from New Haven High School and attended Indiana University. He was an avid fan of I.U. sports and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed golf, music, theater and concerts. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren.

He is married to Diane Harmon Ritchie. He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Hemmerling of Noblesville, his son, Matt Ritchie of Indianapolis, his brother, Keith Ritchie of Ft. Wayne, his beloved grandchildren: Grace, Macey, Olivia, Landon and Ava, and many nieces and nephews.

His parents and his first wife Susan (Roemer) Ritchie preceded him in death.

Funeral Mass will be held December 28, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 S. Pearl Street in Cicero, IN 46034 with visitation from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Food Pantry.

In lieu of flowers, love your family, be kind, work hard, play harder, and laugh every chance you get.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
