David William Turner
1984 - 2020
David William Turner

Indianapolis - David William Turner, 36, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 24, 2020 in Indianapolis Indiana. He was born May 7, 1984 in Indianapolis to David Eugene and Shawna L. Turner. He worked for many years at Rolls Royce in the parts department. David was a very kind hearted soul who was an avid bicycle rider and detailer of cars. He loved to sit out around a bon fire visiting with anyone who would join him and listening to his music. He entered and exited life touching so many people along the way... making a grand entrance and exit. He was preceded in death by his father, David Eugene Turner. Survived by his mother, Shawna L. Turner; 2 half-sisters; aunts and uncles; many friends and family members. Visitation will be held June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Porter officiating. Cremation will follow. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
JUN
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
