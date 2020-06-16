Dawn K. Snook
1938 - 2020
Dawn K. Snook

Indianapolis - Dawn K Snook, 82, of Indianapolis. She passed peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in St Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Ballaston Spa, New York on May 30, 1938. She taught school for several years and then began raising her two sons, William and Wade Conner.

She met Charlie Snook in November 2009. It was love at first sight. They married on April 24, 2010 in Westfield, Indiana. Their goal in life was to make each other happy. They succeeded. Their last trip was to Belize in January 2020.

Dawn loved to read and tell stories. She was a great storyteller.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Charlie; her two sons, William Conner and Wade Conner; a stepdaughter, Vicky Snook; a stepson, James Snook; five grandchildren, five step grandchildren and one step great grandson. She is predeceased by her father, Carl King; her mother, Minnie Labaron; her brother James; and her ex-husband, Willam Conner.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. A private family service will be later in the day.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
