Dean Carl Maar, M.D.
Indianapolis - Dr. Dean Maar was a loving and committed husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his children, Emily, Megan and Sarah, his father, Clyde, and his siblings: Wayne (Sharon), Janet (Tim) and Gary (Kandi).
Dean was an alumnus of DePauw University and Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed fellowships in adult reconstructive hip and knee surgery at Johns Hopkins University and Ilizarov Reconstruction at the University of Maryland. His manuscripts were published in medical periodicals including Orthopedics, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery and The Journal of Arthroplasty. He presented at national and international medical conferences and served as the assistant editor for The Journal of Arthroplasty from 1991 to 1999. He was a cornerstone at OthoIndy, a prominent orthopedic medical group. He served as Vice-President of its Board of Directors and was instrumental in building the renowned OrthoIndy Trauma Program. He invented a surgical device which was patented and is used by surgeons worldwide. Indianapolis Monthly recognized him as a "Top Doctor" for the past 6 years.
He spent the bulk of his career treating accident victims with serious injuries in emergency rooms. Dean saved countless lives and limbs by making decisions and acting upon them under intense pressure and with little time for reflection. His calm and kind demeanor brought comfort to and inspired confidence in his patients and their loved ones. His passion and commitment earned him admiration and respect from his colleagues, nurses, staff and patients.
Dean lived life in the present. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and naturalist. He spent much of his free time creating a retreat which he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. The cabin was full of souvenirs and trophies from his adventures all over the world. The property is covered with thousands of trees he planted with help of family and friends. He took great pleasure in entertaining at his retreat and sharing it with his extended family, friends and groups. Many children caught their first fish and learned to canoe and kayak at "Uncle Dean's Cabin". His cabin parties often included campfires visible from outer space, grilled food sufficient to feed small armies and professional grade fireworks. He created life-long memories for his children and his nieces and nephews.
Dean treasured his time with his wife and daughters. He enjoyed much professional success and accolades, but his family was always his first priority. At home, his family enjoyed his complete attention. He was patient and easy going. He loved to make his family laugh even if the humor was at his expense. He supported his daughters in all their endeavors with the same focus, commitment and compassion which made him a great doctor. He did not waste time at events hiding at his table. When the music started, he was on the dance floor with his wife and daughters.
Dean was a thoughtful man who was an avid reader with broad range of interests. He followed current events and relished conversation with people from different backgrounds and disciplines. He played the guitar, operated and serviced heavy machinery and enjoyed cooking. His life was full of discovery, learning and real experiences.
Dr. Maar died defending his family from an act of senseless violence on November 27, 2019. His final decision in this life exemplifies his character. While preparing to host a large Thanksgiving dinner with his extended family, he was the victim of a home invasion. He confronted the armed attackers and sacrificed his life to save the Love of His Life. A Celebration of Dean's life will be held 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Indianapolis, IN 46208. A private burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019