|
|
Dean Conrad McKean
Gwynedd - Dean Conrad McKean, 93, a recent resident of Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on October 23, 2018 at Spring House Estates. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann and Betty LeMaster McKean. He served his country with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wasp in the south pacific during WWII.
He held the position of assistant administrator for St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis. Dean was a past president of Indiana Counsel on World Affairs, a member of the Scottish Society of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Aero Club.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on June 15, 2019 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dean's memory can be made in honor of the amazing care he received for the past 6 years to the Appreciation Award/Residents Assoc SHE, (please put in memory of Dean McKean in the memo) 728 Norristown Road, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019