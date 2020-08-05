Dean Paul Bonderman
Dean Paul Bonderman, 84 of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1936 in Primghar, IA to the late Waldo Meryl and Grace Fern Bonderman.
Dean is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pauline; children, Eric Bonderman, Pamela (Berkley) Isaac, and Colin (Regan) Bonderman; grandchildren, Amy and Violet Isaac, and Quinn and Elliott Bonderman. He is preceded in passing by his siblings, Ivan, Ray, Neil, Joyce, and Howard.
Dean was a kind-hearted, honest and hard-working man. He valued education, earning his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Westmar College in 1962 and his doctorate in high temperature thermodynamics from the University of Iowa in 1968. He met the love of his life, Pauline, during his academic tenure while they were both working for the Iowa Community Pesticide Study. After Dean finished his doctorate, he accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Clinical Chemistry at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis, bringing them to Indiana to put down roots and raise their family.
Together, Dean and Pauline pursued their own business venture in 1987, opening Analytical Control Systems (ACS), operating still to this day. Dean was dedicated to his business and went into the "shop" every business day until his passing. He was also a devoted father and loyal friend who enjoyed spending time with those he loved. He found great joy in his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to dote on them. When life allowed, he enjoyed working on cars and riding his tractor, and he was an avid war historian. He was also an active member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Westfield.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park, a private funeral service will follow. Guests will be required to wear a face covering and to follow all social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Indian College fund - https://collegefund.org
