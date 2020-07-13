Dean T. Barnhard
Carmel - Dean T. Barnhard, 67, of Carmel, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Dean was born December 26, 1952 in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of the University of Miami and the Indiana University McKinney School of Law.
Dean was a partner at Barnes and Thornburg, LLP, where he was involved with a wide variety of legal matters, including product-related mass tort and environmental contamination cases. Dean handled cases throughout the United States, including Hawaii, New York, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and numerous other states.
Prior to Barnes and Thornburg, Dean acted as outside counsel to CMG Worldwide and represented the families and estates of numerous celebrities such as James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart and Babe Ruth.
Before embarking on a thirty-year legal career, Dean was a professional tuba player and taught at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. Known for his Hawaiian shirt collection, Dean was a classic car enthusiast and participated in car shows throughout the state with his 1969 GTO Judge Convertible, among others.
His professional memberships include the American Bar Association, the Indiana Bar Association, the Indianapolis Bar Association, and the Defense Research Institute. Dean was honored professionally in The Best Lawyers in America, 2011-2020.
Dean is survived by his children, Emma T. Barnhard and Harvey Phillip Barnhard and his brother, Barney Barnhard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund; https://www.sweetrelief.org/
or Indiana Canine Assistance Network; https://www.icandog.org/
.
Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
to sign the online guest register.