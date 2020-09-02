1/1
Deana L. Jacobs
1956 - 2020
Deana L. Jacobs

Brownsburg - Deana L. Jacobs, 63, of Brownsburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at her daughter Kyleane's residence in Lafayette. Deana was born on September 23, 1956 in Richmond to the late Dean and Dorothy (Lagler) Drummond. After receiving her Associates Degree, Deana worked as a Registered Nurse for IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Eskenazi Hospital. She was a nurse for more than 35 years. Deana loved to travel, especially to the mountains and the beach. She enjoyed donating to animal shelters and children's organizations. Deana's grandchildren were her life.

Surviving are three daughters, Marie (Eric) Dishman of Yorktown, Kyleane (Roger) Hunsaker of Lafayette, and Marcella Jacobs of Brownsburg. Also surviving is one half-sister, Janice (Bill) Madden of Monticello, five grandchildren, Corbin Hunsaker, Trent Roach, Arika Dishman, Kendra Roach, Brayden Jacobs, two nephews, Kirk (Carey) Flatter of Camden, Brian (Chris) Flatter of Franklin, and several great nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Drummond.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Tippecanoe Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
