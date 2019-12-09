|
Deanne Andersen
Danville - Deanne Elaine Candler Andersen, 55, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital - 86th St in Indianapolis. She was born on February 14, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Deanne worked as a hair stylist for 10 years. She loved attending concerts and traveling, especially to the islands. Grand Cayman was her favorite destination. Deanne was a great cook, hostess and loved hosting family events. She enjoyed genealogy and crafting. Deanne kept scrapbooks for her children while they were growing up. Most of all, she loved being together with her family.
Deanne is survived by her husband, Dane Andersen; father, Don (Tracy) Skiles; mother, Suzanne (Ken) Fisher; children, Kristen Candler, Kayla Candler, and Dane Candler; sister, Dana (Brad) Bucks; brother, Donnie (Nadine) Skiles; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Deanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Randy Candler in 2016.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with services at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers. Burial will follow at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019