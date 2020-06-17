Debora Jean Robinson Watson
Charleston - Debora Jean Robinson Watson, 66, of Charleston, SC, wife of Garnett F. Watson, Jr.entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.
Debora was born October 27, 1953 in Michigan City, IN, a daughter of the late Thomas D. Robinson, Sr., and the late Shirley J. Robinson (nee Flitter). She was a graduate of Isaac C. Elston High School, Purdue University and Indiana University School of Nursing. Debora was a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a member of the Who's Who for Nursing 1986-1987. She was an accomplished writer, published author and contributing editor to Lake Magazine. Debora was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana and Indianapolis, IN. She retired to Charleston, SC.
She is survived by her husband, Garnett F. Watson Jr, daughter, Ajoua Y. Williams and husband Lamont K. Williams, grandson, Demarche Williams (Regina), granddaughter, Kennedi A. Williams; daughter, Jehan C. Watson; brother, Thomas D. Robinson, Jr. (Nancy); sister, Barbara Koehler (Bill); niece, Kristina Paluszkiewicz (Michael); nephew, Thomas D. Robinson, III (Mindy); niece, Lindsey Koehler and nephew, Nicholas Koehler.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Northwest Indiana on a date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-189
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., Charleston, SC 29414
Charleston - Debora Jean Robinson Watson, 66, of Charleston, SC, wife of Garnett F. Watson, Jr.entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.
Debora was born October 27, 1953 in Michigan City, IN, a daughter of the late Thomas D. Robinson, Sr., and the late Shirley J. Robinson (nee Flitter). She was a graduate of Isaac C. Elston High School, Purdue University and Indiana University School of Nursing. Debora was a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a member of the Who's Who for Nursing 1986-1987. She was an accomplished writer, published author and contributing editor to Lake Magazine. Debora was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana and Indianapolis, IN. She retired to Charleston, SC.
She is survived by her husband, Garnett F. Watson Jr, daughter, Ajoua Y. Williams and husband Lamont K. Williams, grandson, Demarche Williams (Regina), granddaughter, Kennedi A. Williams; daughter, Jehan C. Watson; brother, Thomas D. Robinson, Jr. (Nancy); sister, Barbara Koehler (Bill); niece, Kristina Paluszkiewicz (Michael); nephew, Thomas D. Robinson, III (Mindy); niece, Lindsey Koehler and nephew, Nicholas Koehler.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Northwest Indiana on a date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-189
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., Charleston, SC 29414
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.