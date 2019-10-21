|
Deborah A. "Deb" Asbury
Greenwood - Deborah A. "Deb" Asbury, 67, of Greenwood, passed away on October 19, 2019.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Greenwood Christian Church, 2045 Averitt Road, Greenwood, IN 46143 with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM. Deb will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Nashville, Indiana, Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.gherrmann.com
