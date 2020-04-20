Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Deborah A. Mogg


1953 - 2020
Noblesville - 66, passed away April 19, 2020. She was born August 7, 1953 to the late George N. and Geraldine Gale. Deborah was a 1972 graduate of North Central High School. She was a bus driver for Hamilton Southeastern School Corporation and a member of ITOWN Church. Her greatest joy in life was all of her grandbabies, whom she lived for. She loved her girls and would drop anything no matter what, for each of them. She truly was such a servant of Christ with the biggest, giving heart of anyone we knew.

Deborah is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer L. Mogg, Heather L. Thompson, Christy L. Mogg and Lindsay N. Hesemann (Hans); grandchildren, Brooklyn Bayles, Blakely Hesemann, Violet Thompson, Scarlett Hesemann and Nathan; and brothers, Bruce C. Gale (Katherine) and Charles C. Gale (Rebecca). Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Through the recommendation of our public health officials with regards to public health and safety, services will be held at a later date. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
