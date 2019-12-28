Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Ashby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ashby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ashby Obituary
Deborah Ashby

Anderson - Deborah L. (Harlow) Ashby, 66, died December 27, 2019. She had Deb's Darlins daycare and worked for Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service. Debbie is survived by husband Michael L. Ashby; children Brant Ashby and Lorra Ashby; 4 grandchildren: siblings: Jennifer (Rich) Hedrick; Jack Harlow and Doug (Annette) Harlow. Calling: Wed, Jan. 1, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral: Thurs, Jan. 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfunerahome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -