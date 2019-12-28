|
Deborah Ashby
Anderson - Deborah L. (Harlow) Ashby, 66, died December 27, 2019. She had Deb's Darlins daycare and worked for Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service. Debbie is survived by husband Michael L. Ashby; children Brant Ashby and Lorra Ashby; 4 grandchildren: siblings: Jennifer (Rich) Hedrick; Jack Harlow and Doug (Annette) Harlow. Calling: Wed, Jan. 1, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral: Thurs, Jan. 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfunerahome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019