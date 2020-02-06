|
Deborah Dyer
Pendleton - Deborah Jane Dyer, 62, of Pendleton, ascended with the angels on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1957 to the late Tom and Dee Dee (Seaver) Roseberry in Pontiac, Michigan.
After graduation from high school, Debbie attained a barber and beauticians degree. She was employed in Indianapolis at Command Performance and finished her long career at Windermere Retirement Home Beauty Shop in Fishers. She married Mark Dyer in 1983, had two children, David and Dawn. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, home maker, wonderful mother and wife. Everyone who met her, loved her sweet, kind, and caring personality. She will be sincerely missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband; son, David (Daria) Dyer; daughter, Dawn (Nick) Campbell; brother, Dave (Linda) Roseberry; niece, Kristen; nephew Kyle; and granddaughters, Natalie & Alyssa Dyer.
Services and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Eden United Methodist Church, 2122 E Eden Rd, Greenfield, IN 46140.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020