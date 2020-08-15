Deborah J. St. John
Indianapolis - Deborah "Debbie" Jane St. John, 67, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away August 7, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on April 21, 1953 to the late Lynn and Dorothy Meyers Albring in Toledo, OH. Debbie is survived by her adoring husband, David W. St. John; children, Gerard "Jerry" Elmer, Shay (David) Weidberg, Grant (Lexy) Elmer, Garret (Jennifer) Elmer, Kelsey St. John and her cats Finley, Hobbs, and Darcy. For more information visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
