Deborah Jean Anthony Wright
Noblesville - Went home to her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1956, to Betty J. and Emery V. Anthony in Beech Grove, Indiana. Deborah graduated from Southport High School in 1974 and attended the University of Indianapolis, where she received an Associate's degree in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL. There, Deborah met her future husband, Dr. Gary R. Wright. They relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, where Deborah worked as a Pediatric Intensive Care nurse at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. They then returned to Chicago. During their time in Chicago, they adopted their first daughter, Hannah Jean. Gary, Deborah and Hannah moved to Carmel, Indiana in 1989, where Deborah became a devoted, full-time mother. They adopted their second child Madeline Anthony in 1992. After becoming passionate about the orphans in China, Deborah and Gary adopted their third child, Lucy Clare Qiao, in 1999. Deborah was heavily involved in her Catholic faith and dedicated much time to volunteer efforts that protected the sanctity of life. In 2000, Deborah was the recipient of the Indiana Rite to Life Respect Life Award for being a strong advocate for pro-life causes in Indiana. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Carmel, IN. She was instrumental in the creation of the Tomb of the Unborn and surrounding gardens. She was also active in the Roses for Life program at her parish. A tour of a harp factory in Chicago instilled a love of the instrument. After becoming proficient at playing the harp, she shared her musical talents with residents in local nursing homes and at a Mother's Mass at her home parish. The remainder of Deborah's life revolved around her three children, and six grandchildren. She was over the moon about another grandchild due in February. Deborah was a loving, involved and devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her sister: Charissa Tyler of South Carolina, daughters: Hannah Jean (Justin) LaFrentz of Fishers, IN; Madeline Anthony (Chris) Egbert of Mont Vernon, NH; and Lucy CQ Wright of Fishers, IN. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Isaiah, Adrienne, Brooklyn, Coralyn, and Nicholas LaFrentz and Annie Egbert. Deborah was loved dearly by her family and all who met her. She will be greatly missed. The viewing will be at Leppert Funeral Mortuary - Nora Chapel on Thursday, September 17th from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Friday the 18th at 12:45pm. Interment follows at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested in Deborah's name to Indiana Right to Life. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com