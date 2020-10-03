Deborah Jo Blackburn



Danville, Indiana - Deborah Jo Blackburn, 69, passed away September 24, 2020, in Fishers, Indiana. Debbie was born September 4, 1951 in Indianapolis to the late Clarence "Pete" and Mary Fielder. She graduated from Southport High School and Marion College of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse throughout her career in hospitals, nursing homes, and as a hospice care coordinator. She loved jewelry and scrapbook making, attending church and bible study groups and traveling on cruise ships. Debbie committed her life to helping people and was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She is survived by her son, Christopher Griffin, granddaughters Jessika and Shelby Griffin, and siblings Craig and Linda Fielder.









