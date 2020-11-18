Deborah Jo Fannin
Rickman, TN - Deborah Jo Fannin, age 73 of Rickman, passed away Tuesday evening November 10, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. No services are planned.
Deb was born October 19, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Vernal and Evelyn Bundy Gipson.
She graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1965. She retired from Freudenburg Technologies in Morristown, IN.
Deb was a member of First Christian Church of Livingston. She was loved by many and gave love to all around her. Deb was very family oriented and especially loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dick Fannin, they married December 18, 1966 in Carthage, IN. She is also survived by her son, Brett Fannin of Arlington, IN, daughter, Tina (Adam) Brown at Fortville, IN; brothers, Vern (Carmen) Gipson of Brownsburg, IN, and Jeff (Theresa) Gipson of Logansport, IN; sisters, Linda Gipson of Logansport, IN, and Sandy (Mark) Davidson of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Blake Fannin, and Abigail Brown; and special friends Judy Barnes, and Angie Melton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jennie Vaught.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Livingston, 320 Oakley St, Livingston, TN 38570.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com
