1/1
Deborah Jo Fannin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Jo Fannin

Rickman, TN - Deborah Jo Fannin, age 73 of Rickman, passed away Tuesday evening November 10, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. No services are planned.

Deb was born October 19, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Vernal and Evelyn Bundy Gipson.

She graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1965. She retired from Freudenburg Technologies in Morristown, IN.

Deb was a member of First Christian Church of Livingston. She was loved by many and gave love to all around her. Deb was very family oriented and especially loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dick Fannin, they married December 18, 1966 in Carthage, IN. She is also survived by her son, Brett Fannin of Arlington, IN, daughter, Tina (Adam) Brown at Fortville, IN; brothers, Vern (Carmen) Gipson of Brownsburg, IN, and Jeff (Theresa) Gipson of Logansport, IN; sisters, Linda Gipson of Logansport, IN, and Sandy (Mark) Davidson of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Blake Fannin, and Abigail Brown; and special friends Judy Barnes, and Angie Melton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jennie Vaught.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Livingston, 320 Oakley St, Livingston, TN 38570.

Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved