Deborah Jo Hatfield
1968 - 2020
Deborah Jo Hatfield

Indianapolis - 51, passed away on July 4, 2020. Debbie was born in Anderson, IN on November 5, 1968. She graduated from North Central High School (Indianapolis) and Indiana University (Bloomington). In 1994, Debbie moved to San Francisco, where she lived for 14 years. She loved the outdoors and natural beauty of the Bay Area and especially enjoyed visiting wine county. Debbie had a passion for traveling the world and visited 20 countries. She was preceded by her mother Judith and is survived by her daughter Paige 12, father William, and brother Brad. Debbie will be dearly missed by her beloved daughter, neighbors and many friends.

Tributes and funeral service info may be found at www.crownhill.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her daughter's college fund at www.ugift529.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
