Deborah Kay Ewing
Indianapolis - Deborah Kay Ewing, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 1, 2020.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Deborah's funeral will be small and private. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe shared with her family at www.ghherrmanncom.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020