Tampa, FL - Deborah Lee McCane (67) of Tampa, Florida, died June 7, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis to the late parents Roscoe S. and Thelma A. Maxwell-McCane. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1971.



As a licensed practical nurse, she worked at Methodist Hospital in the emergency room in Indianapolis, IN. She attended Indiana University School of Nursing receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and became a registered nurse.



She had an extensive military career receiving two honorable discharges from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Her faithful service earned her numerous honorable medals and ribbons in both branches. She completed her U.S. Air Force career as a commissioned officer with the rank of Captain. After her military life, she joined the Peace Corps and traveled to Malawi, Africa and served two years assisting in neonatal/pediatric nursing.



She then made Tampa, FL her home. She joined the nursing staff of Tampa General Hospital for nearly 20 years and finalized her career serving in the Antepartum Nursing Unit (as a specialty nurse of high risk labor pregnancies), retiring in 2016.



Her greatest passion and enjoyment was world travel and she visited nearly 100 countries and different cultures. She had planned to go to Antarctica later this year.



She was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings: Roscoe Jr., Shirley McCane, Joanne E. Phillips, Martha J. McGaw, and Donald R.McCane. She is survived by brothers Thomas A. (Eula) McCane, Sr., Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kenneth D. McCane, Chicago, Illinois, Sister-in-law and widow of Donald R. McCane, Ethel McCane, Indianapolis, Indiana, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



Inurnment Service: Thursday, December 10, 12:45 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery.



Contact: Kenneth McCane (312) 286-4760.









