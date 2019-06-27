Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Deborah Lynn Winke Obituary
Deborah Lynn Winke

Indianapolis, IN - Deborah Lynn Winke, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 24, 2019.

Deborah was born on April 26, 1952 in Indianapolis. She had a long career in customer service, and enjoyed crocheting, doing DIY projects around her house, and she was known for her cooking. Family was the most important thing to Deborah, and she will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

She leaves behind her children, Laura Swift, Jason Horton (Tyne), Bobbie Ray (Ralph Adams); grandchildren, Jennifer Lacy, Donnette Swift (fiancé, Ernesto Figueroa), Tristen Horton (fiancé, Amanda Sylvester), Brittney Horton, Makayla Ray, Leah Ray, Sophia Adams; great-grandchildren, Jerney and Jersey; siblings, Stephen Pfaffman, Donna Banet (Gary), Thomas Pfaffman (Nadine), Wendy Bland (Kenneth), Cindy Seda; along with many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East. A funeral service will follow at 12:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019
