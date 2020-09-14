1/1
Deborah Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Montgomery

Plainfield - Deborah Montgomery, 57, of Plainfield, passed away surrounded by loving family members on September 12, 2020 after a courageous two year battle with metastatic (stage 4) breast cancer. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1981 and from Ball State University in 1985 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing. She was a RN for St. Vincent Hospital for 32 years and enjoyed helping people on a regular basis through her work. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who called her "Cookie". Debbie attended the Plainfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time at Lake Lemon at their MontyHo lake house where she loved boating, swimming, sunsets and the daytime sparkle of the lake. She enjoyed running and walking in the mornings on the beach in Florida. She enjoyed walking her dogs, hiking and riding horses. She was a bright light to all who knew her and always put others before herself. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Homeier. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 am in Our Shepherd Lutheran Church (9201 E. CR 100 N., Avon, IN 46123) where friends may visit from 8:30 am until the time of service. Survivors include her loving husband, Andy Montgomery; son, Ryan (Brittany) Montgomery; daughter, Ashley (Cody) Getz; brothers, David (Peggy) and Daniel (Lydia) Homeier; grandchildren, Maren Montgomery and Charlie Getz. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent online to the Lynn Sage Foundation at https://lynnsagefoundation.org/.www.hamptongentry.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved