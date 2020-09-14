Deborah Montgomery
Plainfield - Deborah Montgomery, 57, of Plainfield, passed away surrounded by loving family members on September 12, 2020 after a courageous two year battle with metastatic (stage 4) breast cancer. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1981 and from Ball State University in 1985 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing. She was a RN for St. Vincent Hospital for 32 years and enjoyed helping people on a regular basis through her work. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who called her "Cookie". Debbie attended the Plainfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time at Lake Lemon at their MontyHo lake house where she loved boating, swimming, sunsets and the daytime sparkle of the lake. She enjoyed running and walking in the mornings on the beach in Florida. She enjoyed walking her dogs, hiking and riding horses. She was a bright light to all who knew her and always put others before herself. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Homeier. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 am in Our Shepherd Lutheran Church (9201 E. CR 100 N., Avon, IN 46123) where friends may visit from 8:30 am until the time of service. Survivors include her loving husband, Andy Montgomery; son, Ryan (Brittany) Montgomery; daughter, Ashley (Cody) Getz; brothers, David (Peggy) and Daniel (Lydia) Homeier; grandchildren, Maren Montgomery and Charlie Getz. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent online to the Lynn Sage Foundation at https://lynnsagefoundation.org/.www.hamptongentry.com