Deborah Sue Heidelberger Obituary
Southport - Deborah Sue Heidelberger (Koerner), age 67, was a strong, sassy, thoughtful, compassionate, independent, and dynamic woman. Her presence could liven up even the most boring room and complete strangers often stopped to engage her in conversation. She worked as a wallpaper installer, floral designer, in real estate, and interior design. Her greatest joy in life, however, was being a mother to her children and ReRe to her grandchildren.

Debbie was born on July 24, 1952 in Beech Grove, IN to mother Janie Perfetto and father Louis Koerner, who preceded her in death. She was a loving wife to Mark R. Heidelberger, married on October 20, 1979 and together for over 40 years. She was a mother to Ricky Cummings (Robin), Matthew Heidelberger (Claudia), and was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Heidelberger. Debbie adored her 5 grandchildren, Austen Cummings, Jaksen Cummings, Raegan Cummings, Violet Heidelberger, and Liora Sims. In passing, she leaves behind her sister, Linda Farrar, her twin brother, Michael Koerner, countless nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law, and a plethora of friends whose lives will forever be impacted by her loss. She genuinely cared for each and every one.

Debbie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed landscaping, golfing, shopping, traveling, reading, and a glass (or two) of red wine. Her family was her world and she "made it through life with a lot of amazing friends."

At her request, a private memorial service will be held, by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass and make a toast to a life well lived, and cherish your family and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019
