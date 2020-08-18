Deborah Wells Macomber
Deborah Wells Macomber was born on May 13, 1940 in New York, NY. She passed away on August 14, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. Better known as Debbie to friends and family, she was often confused with prolific author Debbie Macomber, whom she connected with on Facebook to swap stories of confused fans and/or friends reaching out.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents F.M. "Wellsy" Wells and Ruth Wells; and her sister Marga McLeod. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marshall Adams Macomber; her children, Laura Macomber Brueckmann (Brad), Janet Macomber Hansen (Curt), and Rob Macomber (Linda); her grandchildren, Erik Brueckmann (Stephanie), Heidi Brueckmann, Kirstin Brueckmann Kruip (Benjamin), CJ Hansen, Jamie Macomber, Casey Hansen, and Brian Macomber; as well as her first great-grandchild, arriving in February 2021.
Anyone who had the extreme fortune of knowing Debbie knew one indisputable fact: nothing was more important to her than family. From passing on her love of shelling on the beaches of Sanibel, to sharing the gospel of the Barefoot Contessa's Outrageous Brownies (no nuts - obviously), to enthusiastically responding to every single, "Grandma, Grandma, watch me [insert dance move, guitar solo, trick off the diving board]," the unconditional love and devotion she had for her family was unmatched. The family would be remiss without mentioning the most important man in Debbie's life, much to his chagrin at receiving any attention. Debbie became complete and joined two halves of one whole when she and Marshall met at Cornell University (he was her freshman orientation counselor…). He was and will always be the love of her life.
As Debbie liked to say when she was ready to turn in for the night, "Well, I've been delightful, I'm off to bed." So, from all of her family, we would like to say one final time, "Debbie/Mom/Grandma - you have been more delightful than anyone in our lives. We love you, goodnight."
Condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
