Debra Ann (Thornton) Harker
Fishers - 1956-2019
Debra Ann (Thornton) Harker, 63, of Fishers, passed away on November 24, 2019. Debra attended and graduated from Hamilton Southeastern High School in 1974. She is retired from the State of Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a former employee of Tom O'Brien Chrysler dealership formerly on Keystone Avenue. She was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church and the Earnest Circle of the International Order of Kings Daughters and Sons, which is a service organization for which she had served as State Historian and State Treasurer. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Thornton; and her father in law and mother in law, Kenneth and Elizabeth Harker. She is survived by her husband Richard William Harker; her children, Richard (Angela) Harker, Jr. and Kristin Ann Harker; her grandson, Aidan William Harker; and her sister, Brenda (Larry) Alverson. Visitation will be Friday November 29th at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, from 4-8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205 at 10am, with visitation beginning there at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Complete obituary and condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or Wheeler Mission.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019