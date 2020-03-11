|
Debra (Debbie) Carnahan Laker
Greenwood - Debra (Debbie) Carnahan Laker 60, of Greenwood, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 29th, 2020. Debbie was born November 4th, 1959 to Clarence and Harriett (Gallion) Carnahan in Evansville, IN. Debbie attended Arsenal Technical High School and later went back to school and received her nursing degree. Debbie worked over 20 years in the health care industry and enjoyed taking care of her patients.
Debbie enjoyed working in her flower garden, coloring, retail therapy and trying new restaurants but her most cherished time was spent with her children and grandchildren. Debbie is survived by her children; Jackie Stinson., Jay Stinson Jr, and Cynthia Allegree of Greenwood; grandchildren Cora Collins, Jaycie Stinson, Kaden Napier, and her bonus granddaughter Samantha Riggs of Greenwood; Sister Shirley (Harley) Seymour of Colfax: and many loving nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was proceeded in death by her husband Mike Laker, brother David Carnahan, and sister Carol McHugh.
Celebration of Life details to follow, Please refer to https://www.facebook.com/jackie.stinson
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020