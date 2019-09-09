|
|
Debra "Debbie" Combs
Plainfield - Debra "Debbie" Dian Combs, 68, of Plainfield, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1951 in Indianapolis to Mervin and JoAnne (Bradford) Clark. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. Survivors include her mother, JoAnne Clark; husband of 17 years, Gene Combs; her only child, Krissy (Todd) Fair; brother, Hal (Liz) Clark; sisters, Sharon (Dean) Petree and Julie (Mike) Rugen; her precious grandchildren, Haley, Harper and Holden Fair; 5 nieces; 3 nephews; several great nieces and nephews; step-children, Celena and CeAnn Combs. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gathering Together in her memory (147 N. Center Street, Plainfield, IN, 46168).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019