Lampkins
In Loving Memory of Debra A. Lampkins
Sunrise
Jan. 18, 1947 to Sunset
May 6, 2018
Debra Ann, our family was blessed to have a mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who was loved, respected and admired by her family and friends. Our days will never be the same without you, however, your spirit and love will live within us forever. Your dedication to your family is unmatched and will never be forgotten. You did well! Happy Heavenly Birthday. We love and miss you,
Your Family
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020