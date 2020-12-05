Debra S. Dukehart



Debra S. Dukehart, 61, died December 2, 2020 at home in Indianapolis. She was born December 11, 1958 to the late Stanley and Barbara Rux. She was born and raised in Michigan City, Indiana, attending Marsh Elementary School and Elston Junior and Senior High Schools. She later went on to get her degree and work at Marian College in Indianapolis. She married her high school sweetheart Mike Dukehart August 9, 1976. They were married for 44 years, together for 46 years.



Debra is preceded in death by her younger sister Pat. She is survived by her husband Mike, her son Mike II, his wife Amy, and granddaughters Annika and Nicolette, brother Tom and sister Sue. She loved being a mom, and a grandmother even more.



Debra enjoyed the outdoors, riding bicycles, tennis, and softball. Her greatest passions were photography, walks on the beach, snorkeling, and playing with her granddaughters.



There will be a remembrance ceremony scheduled at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store