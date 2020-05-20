Debra S. Wolinsky
Debra S. Wolinsky, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Born on April 22, 1954 in Ithaca, NY, Debbie graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1972, earned a B.S. from Indiana University in Education in 1976 and a M.S. from Butler University in 1978.
Throughout her lifetime, Debbie established herself as a true champion of underserved youth and causes that impact communities. She served Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) as an award-winning teacher for more than 40 years teaching mathematics and special education. A portion of her career was spent at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis teaching children who were hospitalized for long term care. She was instrumental in the development of numerous fundraising programs to support a wide range of charitable interests.
Debbie was responsible for launching the Riley Children's Hospital Holiday Cards sales program. She also helped start Extinguish the Need, a program which set up a warehouse of materials for families to replace items lost in house fires.
One of Debbie's greatest joys was her engagement as founding Key Club advisor at Broad Ripple High School. There, she started a volunteer program from scratch, building one of the most dynamic groups in metropolitan school history, receiving global acclaim.
Debbie orchestrated the Bracelets for the Cure which generated over $250,000 for Indiana University to begin the Breast Cancer Tissue Bank which is now called the Komen Tissue Bank. The Tissue Bank was the first of its kind in the world and contributed significantly to research in the prevention, treatment and cure of breast cancer.
Under her mentorship, students learned the value of giving of their time, treasures and talents to make their communities a better place in which to live. She donated countless hours of her time to the numerous projects that her students were involved in as she taught them the meaning of service.
For her efforts, Debbie earned a Daily Point of Light honor for her work in supporting the Broad Ripple High School Key Club and then she received the Key of Honor award from Key Club International for her numerous contributions to the organization.
Debbie's greatest passions included her family, world travel, Indiana University sports, active participation for more than 30 years in a local book club that created lasting memories and friendships and Geocaching in which she utilized the activity as both an experiential and educational tool. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Debbie is preceded in death by her niece Brittney Wolinsky. Surviving along with her parents Sheila and Joseph Wolinsky, West Lafayette, IN are her siblings Kharry Wolinsky, Arlington, VA; Becca Galante (Gus), Munster, IN; Michael Wolinsky, Indianapolis, IN; Julie Wolinsky (Homi Arabshahi), Arlington, VA; and six nephews and nieces; Alex Galante, Sara Galante, Eric Galante, Garon Wolinsky, Danny Arabshahi and Andy Arabshahi.
Due to restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Sons of Abraham Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Reads at www.Indyreads.org or by check to Indy Reads, 40 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or to The Village of Merici, 5707 Lawton Loop East Drive Box 22, Indianapolis, IN 46216 or to a charity of your choice.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
Debra S. Wolinsky, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Born on April 22, 1954 in Ithaca, NY, Debbie graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1972, earned a B.S. from Indiana University in Education in 1976 and a M.S. from Butler University in 1978.
Throughout her lifetime, Debbie established herself as a true champion of underserved youth and causes that impact communities. She served Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) as an award-winning teacher for more than 40 years teaching mathematics and special education. A portion of her career was spent at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis teaching children who were hospitalized for long term care. She was instrumental in the development of numerous fundraising programs to support a wide range of charitable interests.
Debbie was responsible for launching the Riley Children's Hospital Holiday Cards sales program. She also helped start Extinguish the Need, a program which set up a warehouse of materials for families to replace items lost in house fires.
One of Debbie's greatest joys was her engagement as founding Key Club advisor at Broad Ripple High School. There, she started a volunteer program from scratch, building one of the most dynamic groups in metropolitan school history, receiving global acclaim.
Debbie orchestrated the Bracelets for the Cure which generated over $250,000 for Indiana University to begin the Breast Cancer Tissue Bank which is now called the Komen Tissue Bank. The Tissue Bank was the first of its kind in the world and contributed significantly to research in the prevention, treatment and cure of breast cancer.
Under her mentorship, students learned the value of giving of their time, treasures and talents to make their communities a better place in which to live. She donated countless hours of her time to the numerous projects that her students were involved in as she taught them the meaning of service.
For her efforts, Debbie earned a Daily Point of Light honor for her work in supporting the Broad Ripple High School Key Club and then she received the Key of Honor award from Key Club International for her numerous contributions to the organization.
Debbie's greatest passions included her family, world travel, Indiana University sports, active participation for more than 30 years in a local book club that created lasting memories and friendships and Geocaching in which she utilized the activity as both an experiential and educational tool. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Debbie is preceded in death by her niece Brittney Wolinsky. Surviving along with her parents Sheila and Joseph Wolinsky, West Lafayette, IN are her siblings Kharry Wolinsky, Arlington, VA; Becca Galante (Gus), Munster, IN; Michael Wolinsky, Indianapolis, IN; Julie Wolinsky (Homi Arabshahi), Arlington, VA; and six nephews and nieces; Alex Galante, Sara Galante, Eric Galante, Garon Wolinsky, Danny Arabshahi and Andy Arabshahi.
Due to restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Sons of Abraham Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Reads at www.Indyreads.org or by check to Indy Reads, 40 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or to The Village of Merici, 5707 Lawton Loop East Drive Box 22, Indianapolis, IN 46216 or to a charity of your choice.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020.