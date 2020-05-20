I had the great pleasure of being Debbie's friend and colleague. She was truly my sidekick when I was the special ed department chair at Broad Ripple. You already know the tremendous teacher that she was. I am so glad our friendship continued after I retired. We had many lunches together and occasionally she was at our home for a party or something. We had many chats about a variety of things. I am still shocked and feeling such a loss from losing such a wonderful friend. My heart goes out to all of her family who she loved and talked about so much.

Carl Scott

Friend