Debra S. Wolinsky
1954 - 2020
Debra S. Wolinsky

Debra S. Wolinsky, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Born on April 22, 1954 in Ithaca, NY, Debbie graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1972, earned a B.S. from Indiana University in Education in 1976 and a M.S. from Butler University in 1978.

Throughout her lifetime, Debbie established herself as a true champion of underserved youth and causes that impact communities. She served Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) as an award-winning teacher for more than 40 years teaching mathematics and special education. A portion of her career was spent at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis teaching children who were hospitalized for long term care. She was instrumental in the development of numerous fundraising programs to support a wide range of charitable interests.

Debbie was responsible for launching the Riley Children's Hospital Holiday Cards sales program. She also helped start Extinguish the Need, a program which set up a warehouse of materials for families to replace items lost in house fires.

One of Debbie's greatest joys was her engagement as founding Key Club advisor at Broad Ripple High School. There, she started a volunteer program from scratch, building one of the most dynamic groups in metropolitan school history, receiving global acclaim.

Debbie orchestrated the Bracelets for the Cure which generated over $250,000 for Indiana University to begin the Breast Cancer Tissue Bank which is now called the Komen Tissue Bank. The Tissue Bank was the first of its kind in the world and contributed significantly to research in the prevention, treatment and cure of breast cancer.

Under her mentorship, students learned the value of giving of their time, treasures and talents to make their communities a better place in which to live. She donated countless hours of her time to the numerous projects that her students were involved in as she taught them the meaning of service.

For her efforts, Debbie earned a Daily Point of Light honor for her work in supporting the Broad Ripple High School Key Club and then she received the Key of Honor award from Key Club International for her numerous contributions to the organization.

Debbie's greatest passions included her family, world travel, Indiana University sports, active participation for more than 30 years in a local book club that created lasting memories and friendships and Geocaching in which she utilized the activity as both an experiential and educational tool. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Debbie is preceded in death by her niece Brittney Wolinsky. Surviving along with her parents Sheila and Joseph Wolinsky, West Lafayette, IN are her siblings Kharry Wolinsky, Arlington, VA; Becca Galante (Gus), Munster, IN; Michael Wolinsky, Indianapolis, IN; Julie Wolinsky (Homi Arabshahi), Arlington, VA; and six nephews and nieces; Alex Galante, Sara Galante, Eric Galante, Garon Wolinsky, Danny Arabshahi and Andy Arabshahi.

Due to restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Sons of Abraham Cemetery in Lafayette.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Reads at www.Indyreads.org or by check to Indy Reads, 40 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or to The Village of Merici, 5707 Lawton Loop East Drive Box 22, Indianapolis, IN 46216 or to a charity of your choice.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - West Lafayette Chapel - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
(765) 474-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
I had the privilege of meeting Debbie (Bracelet Lady) for the first time at a Geocaching event in 2007. She was a wonderful lady. I am so saddened to hear of her passing. Her geocaching friends will truly miss her. My condolences to her family and close friends.
LInda Privette
Friend
May 21, 2020
What a shock! I will truly miss you and cherished our friendship.
Laura Borcherding
Friend
May 21, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Debbie was a wonderful woman and the impact she's had on so many lives is profound.

Our condolences to family and all that knew her.

We are honored that gifts are being made in Debbie's memory to Indy Reads. These donations are going to help other adults improve their literacy skills so that they can live a better life. Her legacy and spirit will live on.

May memories lift you up and ease your pain during these difficult times.

Sincerely,
Indy Reads
Chrissy Vasquez
Chrissy Vasquez
May 21, 2020
Ms. Wolinsky was such a champion for the IPS community and especially my beloved Broad Ripple High School. She had so much energy and knowledge and was always willing to help in any manner she could. If I needed something, I knew where to go!
Nikia Garland
May 21, 2020
I had the great pleasure of being Debbie's friend and colleague. She was truly my sidekick when I was the special ed department chair at Broad Ripple. You already know the tremendous teacher that she was. I am so glad our friendship continued after I retired. We had many lunches together and occasionally she was at our home for a party or something. We had many chats about a variety of things. I am still shocked and feeling such a loss from losing such a wonderful friend. My heart goes out to all of her family who she loved and talked about so much.
Carl Scott
Friend
May 21, 2020
She was a wonderful educator and friend to all who knew her. She did so many things for the students and families in the Broad Ripple High School family. I was proud to know and work with her.

Her work with families that had been burned out of their homes and her work with the Key Club at Broad Ripple changed countless lives.....she will be missed.
Pat Pritchett
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and keep you in the palm of His hands.
We will miss you so much! ❤
Leslie Bartolowits
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Debbie inspired me, she sent to to burn camp where I worked with the kids there for ten years...she made those around her better people by her example. She will be missed, and her memory will be a blessing to everyone who was touched by her.

Saundra Koontz George
May 20, 2020
Oh my, we are so saddened by her being gone. She was such a great support for our daughter Jess and her key club volunteers were always so appreciated. She was a great lady!
Cynnie Halsmer
May 20, 2020
I am so saddened to hear about Debbies passing. She was truly a wonderful educator and will be missed by all. Debbie was an inclusion teacher in my math classroom for a number of years. My heartfelt thoughts are with you.
Dale Westlake
Dale Westlake
Coworker
