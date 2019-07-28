|
|
Debra Sue Fults
Indianapolis - Debra Sue Fults, 62 of Indianapolis passed away on July 21st 2019. Debra was born on January 15th 1957 to Merritt Wayne and Mary Alice (Beldon) Fults. Debra worked as a Controller/Accounting Manager for various companies throughout her career including T.G.I. Friday's and most recently at Urology of Indiana. Debra was preceded in death by her Father Merritt Wayne Fults, her Sister LuAnn (Fults) Fortenberry, and Nephew David M. Fortenberry. Debra is survived by her Mother Mary A. (Beldon) Fults, Brother Thomas W. Fults Sr., Nephews Thomas W. Fults Jr. (Jamie), Timothy M. Fults (Michelle), Great Nephews Max T. Fults, Trajan T. Fults, and Daniel M. Fortenberry, and numerous friends. A gathering and celebration of Debra's life will be held on August 31st 2019 at the Zionsville American Legion Post #79 at 9950 E. 600 S. in Zionsville from 4pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers please honor Debra by donating to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org/donate
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019