DeEtta Zoe Ann Charpie
Fort Wayne - 75, died March 19, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Jonathan Gail Porter and Elsie Iona Lloyd Porter. She graduated from Shortridge High School and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Indiana Central College.
On April 7, 1962 she was married to David Leslie Charpie.
DeEtta was employed as a paralegal at Sommer and Barnard and prior to that with Williams and Taylor.
For 54 years, DeEtta was a life active member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She served as Indiana State President from 1977-1978 and advanced to the Presidency of the sorority's International Council from 1987-1988. During her involvement in ESA she changed many lives and helped organize the first collegiate chapter at Ball State University. She also served on the Board of Directors for the ESA Foundation.
DeEtta is remembered for her dedication to community, education, service and philanthropy through ESA. DeEtta was a shining light for everyone she met. She had a rare gift for encouraging and supporting others, a gift that made her a happy part of many lives. She'll be missed greatly, but her spirit will remain a guiding light for many of us. We are grateful for her life and celebrate the "joyful noise" that she leaves behind.
She is survived by her husband David Leslie Charpie, Fort Wayne, IN, their son Jon Bryan Charpie, his wife Lisa Charpie, and granddaughter Lauren Charpie, all from Noblesville, IN. , her daughter Karin Lynne Casazza, her husband Jeffrey Clarence Casazza and granddaughter Lily Cathleen Casazza, all from Fort Wayne, IN, her sisters, Gayle Ellen Porter, Philadelphia, PA and Kathryn Christine Glidden, Westfield, IN.,.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 on April 6th at Feeney-Hornak Mortuary on 1307 N. Shadeland Ave. in Indianapolis.
The family requests that memorial gifts in DeEtta's memory can be made to the BJ Clark Arts Sparks Grant - DeEtta Chaprie Memorial address: ESA Foundation, 333 W. Drake, Fort Collins CO. 80526
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019