Deette McGraft Bennett
Indianapolis - Deette McGrath Bennett
Born April 11, 1921 - Died June 16, 2020.
Deette Bennett was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community leader. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Indianapolis to Leo and Deette McGrath. Deette attended St. Patrick's and St. Johns before graduating from Butler University. She married Raymond Bennett in 1946 and had five children DeEtte, Leo, Steve, Martha and Barbara.
While raising five children she maintained a full time career as one of the first female draftspersons in the country. She retired from Western Electric after integrating their all-male drafting department.
For decades after retirement, she loved to travel with her family. Deette was active in Indianapolis eastside community services, serving on many Boards and Commissions. She was a member of the Little Flower church for 70 years. At age 93 she was honored as Crime Fighter of the Year by the Indianapolis Police Department. She was noted for her focus on public health issues and served on the advisory Board at Eskenazi Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, June 19 from 4 - 7 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday June 20 at 10 am at Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Scecina Memorial High School, https://scecina.org/giving/ or Doctors Without Borders, https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime
Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.