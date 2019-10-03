|
Delaney Smith Frye, 23, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 30, 2019. Delaney was born on August 27, 1996, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Todd and Sherri Frye. Delaney was a 2015 graduate of New Palestine High School and then continued on to Indiana University's O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She graduated with highest distinction and a 3.96 G.P.A. on May 3rd 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs. She majored in Law and Public Policy with minors in Environmental Science and International and Global Studies. Delaney was employed at Roche Diagnostics as a Contract Analyst in the Government Contracts section.
Delaney loved traveling and participated in study abroad programs in South Africa and Greece while at IU. She spent a summer as an intern park ranger for the US Forest Service in Gunnison, Colorado and fell in love with the mountains and the west and planned to live there in the future.
Delaney loved animals of all kinds, finding a special connection with elephants in particular while in South Africa. She was a strong woman who knew what she wanted and was willing to fight for it, and her family and friends were expecting her to go out and make huge positive changes in the world.
Delaney is joined in heaven by her one and only, Nicolas Hatfield. Delaney and Nic were deeply in love, and had recently celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Gatlinburg, TN. They adored each other, and shared a love of live music, travel, animals, and board games with their many friends. Delaney's family welcomed Nic in with open arms. They were a perfect match. They will always be young and happy, together forever in heaven.
Delaney is preceded in death by her grandfathers; Joseph Smith and Roger Frye. She is survived by her devoted parents, Sherri and Todd Frye; her brother, Brock Frye; her grandparents; Helen K. (Glenn) Jennings, and Sharon (Joe) Northcutt, and many other family and friends. She and Nic leave behind 3 beloved cats, Smoak, Hank, and Athena, who are headed off with Nic and Delaney's respective brothers to finish their college degrees!
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 East Washington Street, Indianapolis. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 3 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019