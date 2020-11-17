1/1
Delbert Bowles
1954 - 2020
Delbert Bowles

Indianapolis - Delbert Bowles, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 13, 2020 in Indianapolis.

Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 1605 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, with the Reverend Matt Swisher of First United Methodist Church of Vincennes, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Delbert was born in Indianapolis to Delbert and Barbara Bowles on February 15, 1954. He went to school at Emmerich Manual High School. He married Patty Wynn Deckard on September 18, 1976 in Indianapolis. He worked as a grocery manager for Target for 18 years. He enjoyed building things and watching Nascar.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Barbara Bowles and his brothers Mark and Michael Bowles.

Delbert is survived by his wife Patty Bowles, daughters Dana Carothers (Romey), Melissa Huckaby (Chip), Jaime Kite (Gabe), son Christopher Bowles (Kristen), and grandchildren Jessica, Ryan, Zachary, Addison, Lucy, Connor, Sophia, Jonas, Gracelyn, and Jackson.

The family of Delbert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Francis ICU doctors and nurses.

Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
