Delbert L. Johnson
Indianapolis - 69, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.