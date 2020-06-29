Delbert Nauman
Indianapolis - Del was born November 22, 1932 on a farm in Frankfort, Kansas. Parents were Irving and Hazel Nauman, He attended a one-room country grade school and rode his horse to school. Having had rheumatic fever as a child that left him with a heart condition, he was unable to participate in high school sports so he became the team manager and school photographer, developing his own pictures. In 1950, he went to Kansas State University and in 1952 married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Lindeen. Together, they earned his degree in Chemistry. He remained a loyal Kansas State Wildcat fan. His first job was for Dowell in Tulsa, Oklahoma where daughter Jo Deaun was born. Then to Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas where son, Mark was born. It was during this time at age 29 that Del accepted Christ and he immediately began serving his Lord at Faith Lutheran Church and in the community with the Jaycees. He became passionate about Bible Study and catching up on all he had missed.
The space program was in its infancy when he relocated to Huntsville, Alabama with Chrysler and from there to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. At the Cape, he worked as Senior Engineer on the liquid hydrogen system of the Saturn/Apollo project. He authored the Loading and Launch procedures for the Saturn/Apollo Vehicle and Spacecraft.
He served in various capacities at Grace Lutheran Church in Huntsville and Trinity in Rockledge (Elder, church choir, teaching Sunday School, serving on the building committees, and was always available for building or repair.)
He became a Hoosier in 1968 with his move to Indy to work at Western Electric. As Senior Engineer in the Chemistry Lab, he worked with failure analysis and material investigation, retiring from AT&T in 1989. He chose Trinity as his church home. He was active in Men's Bible Breakfast, and served on the building and finance committees and as an Elder. He did many building or repair jobs in the church and school.
He also enjoyed his volunteer duties at Community Hospital East, Toys of Love, and Talking Books for the Blind.
He was a decent man, an honest man, and a gentleman.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne; daughters, Jo Deaun Ballard (Mike); son, Mark (Patty), of Marion, Indiana; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Hazel Nauman, and his three sisters, Caroline Osborn, Louise Reust ,and Donna Jean Schroeder, all Derby, Kansas.
A celebration of life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 8540 E 16th, Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.